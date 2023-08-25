Latest News NBC’s CELAC Report – Friday August 25th 2023 Noel August 25, 2023 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar and a local delegation will engage in a meeting of the Ministers of Agriculture of CELAC in November. Recardo Wilson has more in today’s CELAC Report.https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/CELAC-SABBY.mp3 Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: PM Gonsalves clarifies CELAC’s position to the OASNext: OECS Council’s Agriculture Ministers scheduled to meet next week Related Stories OECS Council’s Agriculture Ministers scheduled to meet next week 1 min read Latest News OECS Council’s Agriculture Ministers scheduled to meet next week August 25, 2023 PM Gonsalves clarifies CELAC’s position to the OAS 1 min read Latest News PM Gonsalves clarifies CELAC’s position to the OAS August 25, 2023 New port at Kingstown to be climate resilient 2 min read Latest News New port at Kingstown to be climate resilient August 25, 2023