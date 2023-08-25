OECS Council’s Agriculture Ministers scheduled to meet next week

Next week, Ministers of Agriculture of the OECS Council will meet in St Vincent and the Grenadines to discuss the implementation of the OECS FAST STRATEGY.

Speaking to NBC news on Wednesday Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar explained that the FAST strategy aims to ensure that there is food security within the OECS.

The Minister of Agriculture said that the Ministers would meet with different private sector personal, while on day two they would host a panel discussion for all the partners in the agricultural sector.

The meeting is set to begin on August 31st and end on September 1st.

Meanwhile, Minister Caesar believes that there can be significant benefits to the region if relationships are built among Agriculture Ministers in the OECS.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture

