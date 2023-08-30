A new Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institute has moved into Petit Bordel

The Community of Petit Bordel is now home to a new Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institute.

Senior Education Officer with responsibility for TVET Paulette Primus-Hanaway stated that with the new center that was recently opened, there are now five technical institutes across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mrs. Primus-Hanaway explained that they would start with three programs at the Petit Bordel Institute; housekeeping, carpentry and construction.

She also encouraged resident of North Leeward especially the men to take the opportunity to get certified.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion Mctair

