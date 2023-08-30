Two agricultural agreements have been signed between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China Taiwan, as relations between both countries continues to strengthen.

The agreements are for two projects- the Improving of Livestock Rearing Project and Improving Vegetable Cultivation Management and Post-Harvest Handling Project, valued at approximately 11.4 million-EC dollars

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar signed on behalf of the Government of SVG and Ambassador of the Republic of China, Taiwan Her Excellency Fiona Huei-Chun Fan signed on behalf of her country.

Ambassador Fan noted that since assuming duties in SVG, she has met with Minister Caesar to discuss the strengthening of agricultural co-operation and these projects will improve lives and livelihood .

The Taiwanese Ambassador said through collaboration and knowledge, livestock practices can be improved, contributing to economic growth and ensuring a stable meat supply for Vincentians.

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar thanked the Government of Taiwan for its assistance on the projects.

Minister Ceasar noted that agricultural diversification has been a pillar of his ministry over the years; He said some of the funds provided through the project will be used at the palletization centers at Langley Park, Lauders, La Croix and Belmont on the leeward side where farmers will be able to take their produce for purchase.

