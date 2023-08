About 1200 university students across the country have been awarded tuition scholarships from the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program this morning, Prime Minster Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who is also the Minister responsible for Tertiary Education, said at the deadline, 1273 persons had applied for the scholarship.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

