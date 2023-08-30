Embracing Pension Reform to Secure Our Future Together

That is the topic that would be examined, during a Panel Discussion to be hosted by the National Insurance Services, NIS tonight.

The Discussion will focus on the 11th Actuarial Report of the NIS.

The event will hear remarks from Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves.

The Panelists will be: Director of the NIS-Stewart Haynes; Deputy Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank – Dr. Valda Henry; Derek Osborne – Actuary, Telus Health and Judith Veira – Consulting Actuary, Trinity Consulting Ltd.

The NIS says the objective of the Panel Discussion is to sensitize the Vincentian public on pension reform, bridge the gaps in understanding the pension reform process, and build public confidence and support for pension reform.

The Panel discussion will begin at six this evening at the NIS, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

Photo credit: NIS

