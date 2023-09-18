In an incredible display of high-quality sprint hurdling, Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment stormed to victory in the 110 metres Men Hurdles in Eugene, Oregon yesterday to win the 2023 Diamond League trophy over world champion, Grant Holloway.

Parchment, the Olympic champion, hurdled his way to a world-leading 12.93 seconds, which is also a personal best for the 33-year-old Jamaican.

World champion Grant Holloway, the early leader, had to settle for second place clocking 13.06 seconds, 0.01 seconds ahead of compatriot, Daniel Roberts, who clocked was third in 13.07 seconds.

Parchment’s time also makes him the fastest Jamaican in the world this year, eclipsing the 12.94 seconds set by Rasheed Broadbell at the National Stadium in Kingston in July.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related