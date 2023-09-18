Shericka Jackson had to settle for a Meet Record instead of a World Record after another dominating performance at the Diamond League finale in Eugene, Oregon in the United States yesterday.

Fans were on world-record watch for the 200 metres World Champion, who ran times of 21.41 seconds, 21.82 seconds and 21.48 seconds, heading into Eugene, but after winning the 100 metres Diamond League trophy in 10.70 seconds last Saturday, Jackson seemingly didn’t have much left in her legs a day later but still sped to a meet record 21.57 seconds.

Florence Griffiths-Joyner world record of 21.34 seconds set in 1988, survives for another year, but Jackson will undoubtedly challenge it again next season at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Marie Josee Ta Lou ran a season-best 22.10 seconds to finish second, with Bahamian, Anthonique Strachan finishing third in 22.16 seconds.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related