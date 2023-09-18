Keartons United claimed the Knock-out Title of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines/CARIB Beer Barroallie Football Championship last Saturday afternoon at the Keartons Playing Field.

They beat Youngsters FC 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Ashano Benjamin netted for Keartons United, who also benefitted from an own goal in regulation time.

Jante James and Kamal Griffith scored a goal each for Youngsters FC.

