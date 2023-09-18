Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Barbados Royals
Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Barbados Royals by 88 runs last night in the last League match of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Providence Stadium, Guyana.
The scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 226-7 off 20 overs (Shai Hope 106 off 44 balls, Kevlon Anderson 47 off 39 balls), Barbados Royals 138-6 off 20 overs (Rivaldo Clarke 54 not out off 43 balls, Imran Tahir 3-23).
Also, yesterday, Jamaica Tallawahs followed up their victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots last Saturday with victory by 122 runs over St Lucia Kings.
The scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 201-5 off 20 overs (Alex Hales 119 off 57 balls, Imad Wasim 41 off 24 balls), St Lucia Kings 79 off 15 overs (Chris Green 4-15).