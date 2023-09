MRS JEMMA HARRIETTE WILLIAMS STAPLETON better known as DEBBIE of Coull’s Hill died on Thursday 31st August at the age of 56. The funeral takes place on Sunday 24th September at the St. John’s Spiritual Baptist Church, Coull’s Hill. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Troumaca Bottom Cemetery. All Spiritual Baptist attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform

