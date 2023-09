MRS YVONNE BUTCHER-WARDROBE also known as YVONNE BUTCHER and E.E. of Penniston died on Saturday September 2nd at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 7th at the Wesleyan Holiness Church, Dubois. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The Open tributes begins at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery. The family is requested that candles be sent instead of flowers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related