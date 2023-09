MS MABEL VERONICA BROWNE better known as MAY-BLE of Long Wall and Kingstown Hill died on Saturday September 9th at the age of 63. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 24th at the St. Michael Evangelistic Temple, Number 2, Kingstown Hill. The viewing begins at 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

