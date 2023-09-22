St. Vincent and Grenadines has endorsed the Bridgetown Initiative, a proposal put forward by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he addressed a high-level dialogue on financing for development, at the United Nations General Assembly yesterday.

The Bridgetown initiative is intended to reform the way rich countries finance poor countries in a climate crisis.

The event, held with the theme: Financing the SDGs for a World Where No One is Left Behind: was among several meetings of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly.

Photo credit: Loop Caribbean News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related