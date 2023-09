MS CECELIA REBECCA DASENT better known as FIRE GINGER AND REDOKO of Chapmans died on Friday 8th at the age of 49. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 30th at the Streams of Power Church, San Souci. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related