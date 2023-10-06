Methodist Church and the Ministry of Education to collaborate on Math Workshop

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Methodist Church in collaboration with the Ministry of Education will be hosting a Math workshop next week

The workshop is expected to run from October 9th -11th at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Superintendent Minister of the Kingstown/Chateaubelair Circuit Reverend Phillip Delaney, provided information on the workshop will be held with the theme “Mathematics: A changed mindset”.

Reverend Delaney said the workshop which is fully supported by the Ministry of Education is targeting teachers at the primary and secondary level.

Superintendent Minister of the Kingstown/Chateaubelair Circuit Reverend Phillip Delaney

Photo credit: Weebly

