MRS WILMA ANITA DURHAM of Lower Questelles and Campden Park died on Monday September 11th at the age of 81. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 22nd at the Questelles Apostolic Mission Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

