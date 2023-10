Atletico Bilboa beat Almeria 3-0 yesterday to move to 4th in the Spanish La Liga Table.

Athletic Bilbao, after the embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Real Sociedad needed a response and they got it in front of their home crowd.

Gorka Guruzeta, Dani Garcia, and mid-fielder, Oihan Sancet scored a goal each to win the game for Athletico Bilbao.

