Twenty-six National Scholarships, seven National Exhibition Scholarships, four Special Awards and twenty-nine bursaries will be presented to outstanding students who sat the recent Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exam (CAPE) and Associate Degree program.

Prime Minister and Minister for Tertiary Education Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement this morning on NBC’s Face to Face program.

The Prime Minister explained that the National Scholarships have a value up to a maximum of $570,000

Prime Minister Gonsalves also announced the names of the two persons who would be recipients of this year’s Prime Minister’s Award.

