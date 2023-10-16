The Ministry of Agriculture hosted a Breadfruit Festival at the Agriculture Station in Dumbarton last Wednesday, to commemorate World Food Day 2023.

A range of Breadfruit products were showcased at the Festival, held with the theme: “Water for Life, Breadfruit for Food Security.”

Delivering remarks at the event, Product Development Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Rohan Mc Donald highlight the importance of Breadfruit.

Meanwhile, Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Camille John spoke about the nutritious benefits of Breadfruit.

