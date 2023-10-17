Increasing visibility and awareness of the National Commission on Crime Prevention (NCCP) is one of the first plans of action for the newly installed commission members.

Director of the NCCP Rodney Small, speaking on the Police on the Beat Program last night said that the Commission has created a plan for the next two years which will be available soon for the public.

Mr. Small noted that some of the core values include offering people and visitors confidence for today and hope for tomorrow.

