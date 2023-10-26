Everything Vincy Expo Plus kicks off

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has highlighted the vital role of local Entrepreneurs in national development.

Minister Gonsalves made the point, as he addressed the official opening of the Everything Vincy Expo Plus at the E.T. Joshua Tarmac at Arnos Vale this morning.

He described the Expo as a celebration of nation-builders.

Minister Gonsalves said the Everything Vincy Expo Plus is a showcase of the abundant talent and skill of Vincentians.

The Expo is being held from 26th – 29th of October, at the E.T. Joshua tarmac at Arnos Vale.

Meanwhile, The Republic of China Taiwan continues to be a major contributor to the Everything Vincy Expo Plus through its sponsorship of forty thousand US dollars.

Delivering remarks at this morning’s launch of the Expo, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Fiona Fan said Taiwan has been sponsoring the Everything Vincy Expo Plus since 2018.

Ambassador Fan also outlined a number of other areas of collaboration between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China Taiwan.

While, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is of the belief that one of the most harmful legacies of the colonial economy is the absence of training is science and technology and the absence of production processes for raw materials.

The Prime Minister expressed this view, during the opening ceremony of the Everything Expo Plus this morning at the Et Joshua Tarmac.

Photo credit: Invest SVG

