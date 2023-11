MR DOUGLAS GRAHAM BULLOCK better known as DOUGIE and CAP of Spring Estate formerly of Argyle died on Friday October 13th at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 11th at the Biabou Methodist church. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related