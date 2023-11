MS RHONIE ROHAN FRANCIS of Fitz Hughes and Barrouallie died on Wednesday October 18th at the age of 46. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 12th at the Barrouallie Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

