New Police Commissioner calls for Vincentians to join in the fight against crime

The use of illegal guns is becoming too rampant and Vincentians must not allow the practice to be normalized.

So says Commissioner of Police (Acting) Enville Williams who was speaking at a media earlier.

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police (Acting) said has urged the Vincentian public to join in the fight to do everything to rid the streets and communities of illegal firearms.

According to the Acting Commissioner of Police (Acting) so far this year they have recorded 47 homicides, 36 of which have been committed using illegal firearms.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of crime Trevor Bailey said during today’s media briefing that the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is deeply committed to the task of making sure that crime in St Vincent and the Grenadines is at minimum.

Bailey said that they have recognized that there were some disconnect between the police and the citizens of SVG, and they committed to repairing that relationship.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion Mctair

