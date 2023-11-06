Vincentians urged to screen for Diabetes

President of the SVG Diabetes and Hypertension Association Inc. Janice Oliver Crease is sounding the call for Vincentians to get screened for diabetes.

Mrs Crease who made the call during NBC’s Face to Face program this morning said that they encourage regular screenings for persons who have symptoms but are unware of what they are.

The Association president also encouraged persons who are predisposed to the disease to get screened and take care of themselves.

Crease spent some time speaking about activities that will be held to commemorate World Diabeties Day, which will be held on November 14th.

World Diabetes Day will be celebrated under the theme: Access to Diabetes Care

Activities to celebrate World Diabetes Day kicked off on Sunday with a church service.

Crease said that she was grateful for the word given by the Minister.

And, on Tuesday the SVG Diabetes and Hypertension Association Inc. will make a visit to the Stubbs polyclinic to bring awareness to the association and give advice persons with diabetes.

Activities will continue on Wednesday 8th with a healthy eating day and on Thursday they will have visit to Bequia to conduct screenings.

On Saturday there will be a Diabetes awareness walk from Peace Memorial Hall to the E.T Joshua Tarmac in Arnos Vale.

And, activities will culminate on Tuesday, November 14th, World Diabetes Day, with a Health Fair at Heritage Square.

Photo credit: Endocrine Society

Like this: Like Loading...

Related