MR THOMAS ALONZO JACOBS better known as MAN HAIR of New Prospect/Simon died on Monday October 16th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 18th at the World Wide Mission Pentecostal Church, Biabou. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Biabou

