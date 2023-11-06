Trinidad and Tobago Red Force beat Barbados Pride by 78 runs in the CG United Regional Super50 Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Tarouba in south Trinidad yesterday.

The scores: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 293-6 off 50 overs (Darren Bravo 139, K’jorn Ottley 36, Tion Webster 28, Roston Chase 3-50, Kemar Smith 2-46), Barbados Pride 215 off 47.2 overs (Roston Chase 48, Akeen Jordan 40, Shammarh Brooks 33, Sunil Narine 4-13, Akeal Hosein 3-31).

The Championship will continue on Wednesday.

