Liverpool and Luton Town draw match

Luis Diaz came off the bench to salvage a point for Liverpool with a stoppage-time goal against Luton Town in his first match since his parents were kidnapped in Colombia. The match was drawn 1-1.

Diaz’s father remains missing, and the forward lifted his shirt to show a message of “freedom for papa” after heading in Harvey Elliott’s cross five minutes into added time.

He later issued a statement calling for those holding his father to release him “immediately”.

His goal was a poignant and remarkable conclusion to a contest in which Luton Town had appeared on course for a deserved first league win of the season at Kenilworth Road and a first victory over Liverpool since 1991.

In yesterday’s earlier match, Nottingham Forest beat Aston Villa 2-0.

