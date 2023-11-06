Total 10 Netters wins opening matches in the 2023 National Fast 5 Netball Championship

Total 10 Netters won both opening matches yesterday afternoon in the 2023 National Fast 5 Netball Championship at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.

In their first match, Total 10 Netters beat Carlos James WAFULASUN North Leeward Stars 2 26-6, and then defeated Carlos James WAFULASUN North Leeward Stars 1 34-15.

The Opening Ceremony was addressed by Minister of Sports, Frederick Stephenson and President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association, Natasha Baptiste.

Today at 5.00 p. m, Sion Hill will play against X-Ceed Sports Club 3. At 5.30 p. m, X-Ceed Sports Club 1 will meet X-Ceed Sports Club 2, and at 6.00 p. m, MACA Crushers will play against Jaguars in the Men’s Division.

15 Teams are taking part in the Championships.

