The National Lotteries Authority has launched a new game dubbed Instacash.

Speaking at the Media Launch last night, Product Development Officer at the National Lotteries Authority, Anthony Dennie said the game offers players the chance to win prizes without waiting for a lottery draw.

Mr. Dennie says players can take advantage of two games Bingo and Cash Stash from today.

Photo credit: National Lotteries Authority

