The Internet Society of St. Vincent and the Grenadines said it remains committed to ensuring that everyone across the country has access to the internet to aid in the holistic development of their lives.

Provisional President of the Internet Society of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Roxanne John said the Organization which is a non-profit organization is open to all Vincentians as they seek to also increase their membership to serve the Vincentian public to the best of their ability.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

