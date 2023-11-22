PM Gonsalves addresses concerns arising from the signing of the Samoa Agreement

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has addressed concerns about the signing of the Samoa Agreement which was signed by more than one hundred countries, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Agreement will serve as an overarching legal framework for the relations between the European Union and the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) for the next 20 years.

It covers subjects such as sustainable development and growth, human rights and peace and security.

But, persons have expressed concern that the Agreement will impose laws that are not in keeping with the values of Caribbean people.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is urging persons to read the agreement in its entirety.

Photo credit: API, NBC, VC3

