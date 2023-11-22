Vincentians encouraged to support the growth of the Nine Morning Festival

The National Nine Mornings Committee is appealing to Vincentians at home and abroad who wish to assist with the growth of the Nine Morning Festival to play an active role in the festival’s continued success.

This appeal was made by Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee Orande “Bomani” Charles during NBC Radio’s Face to Face program earlier this week.

Mr. Charles said people can make donations to the central Nine Mornings activities or they can also make donations to the committees hosting activities in communities around the country.

Photo credit: Bomani

