Government’s Lives to Live Program will receive substantial contribution from the Saudi Fund for Development

A significant amount of money from the Saudi Fund for Development will be allocated to the Government’s Lives to Live Program.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC’s Face to Face Program yesterday that nine million US dollars will go towards the program.

Prime Minister Gonsalves added that some of the resources will be used to construct Education facilities on the mainland and in the Grenadines.

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Fund for Development for an additional 50 million dollars last week.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

