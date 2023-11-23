Vincentian Cadet Warrant Officer Jemron Delplesche has been awarded the Caribbean Cadet Medal at a ceremony which took place in Montserrat on Saturday November 18th.

The medal is awarded to cadet personnel and individuals who have contributed materially to the success of a major command, operation or project and have distinguished themselves by exceptional and meritorious service to the regional cadet movement.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

