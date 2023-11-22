Medallions representing SVG now erected on the Avenue of the America’s in New York

Two permanent medallions were placed on the Avenue of the America’s in New York last weekend.

Counsel General to New York Rondy McIntosh told NBC said the medallions are seen as a recognition of the importance of the diaspora community in New York City.

The Counsel General said there were representative from the New York City Mayors Office at the unveiling ceremony and several Counsel Generals from the region and world.

Mr. McIntosh noted that these medallions are a more permanent fixtures, which visitors to New York can see.

