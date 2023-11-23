NLA invest more than three million dollars into local Education, Sport and Culture yearly – says Chairman

More than three million dollars is invested annually by the National Lotteries Authority to support Education, Sport and Culture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was revealed by Chairman of the Board of Directors, Murray Bullock, during his address at the launch of its new InstaCash game on Monday.

Mr. Murray thanked the Vincentian public for supporting the National Lotteries Authority since it was established in 1984.

Mr. Murray also thanked the Staff and other stakeholders for partnering with the National Lotteries Authority.

Photo credit: NBC Files

