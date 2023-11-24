The Inaugural lecture of the Institute of Governance and Politics will take place at the Methodist Church Hall next week.

The lecture will be presented by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on the topic “Transforming lives, navigating challenges, shaping the future: a story of transformative change in the face of challenges in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

The lecture is expected to begin at 7pm at the Methodist Church Hall on Monday November 27th.

The event will also be streamed live on star Radio and all ULP streaming platforms.

Photo credit: Office of the Prime Minister

Like this: Like Loading...

Related