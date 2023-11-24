Minister of Urban Development addresses Heritage Square’s silt accumulation

The buildup of silt at South River Road or Heritage Square is caused by two major factors namely natural and human.

So says Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Seaports, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government Benarva Browne, who was responding to a question in Parliament yesterday.

Minister Browne explained that the natural factors is due in part to the erosive power of the river resulting from climate change.

Minister Browne noted that the problem is compounded by the poor waste management practices of the people in the surroundings.

She noted, however, that the problem has now become a public health issue.

Minister Browne noted that some long term measures have been developed and are being contemplated in the Ministry of Urban Development.

