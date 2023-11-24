Modern Port Project to Boost Revenue and Comply with Climate Change Regulations

The Modern Port Project in Kingstown is expected to bring St Vincent and the Grenadines not only fiscal benefits but climate change compliance.

Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Seaports, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government Benarva Browne during yesterday sitting of Parliament gave an outline of the key objectives and scope of the Modern Port Project.

The Minister also outlined the expected benefits of the Modern Port.

Minister Browne also noted that the Modern Port Project is expected to earn St Vincent and the Grenadines the savings of 170 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

