Further consultations will be held this week with several stakeholders as the Government prepares to present the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure in Parliament in December.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on Radio yesterday that meetings will begin today with representatives from various sectors of the society.

The Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure are expected to be presented in Parliament on December 19th, while January 8th 2024, is the tentative date set for the Budget presentation.

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves presented a 1.45 billion dollar Budget for the 2023 fiscal year for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

