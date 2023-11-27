The Marriage Amendment Bill was passed in Parliament on Thursday, as the Government seeks to reform the procedure relating to the application for Marriage license.

In presenting the Bill, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Bill has two provisions.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Carlos James says this new provision will make it easier for persons who desire to get married in SVG.

Minister James added that they will capitalize on the benefits that can be derived from Destination Weddings, which he says is a lucrative industry.

