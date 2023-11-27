Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will attend the 28th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change which is taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates {UAE}.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said on Radio yesterday that he will only attend the High-Level segment for Heads of State and Government.

Delegates from over one hundred countries, leaders of business and finance, and representatives of civil society will attend the November 30th to December 12th Climate Conference, with the aim of fast-tracking the transition to a clean-energy future.

NBC’s Chanolde Munroe is also attending the Summit.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

