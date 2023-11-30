This year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends today November 30th.

This statement was made by Forecaster at the Meteorological Services at the Argyle International Airport, Gregory Cato during an interview with NBC News.

Mr. Cato said as the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season ends people can expect to see less rainfall and other related weather conditions as the country goes into the dry season.

Mr. Cato said as the country goes into the dry season there is still the possibility of hazards and he is encouraging members of the public to remain vigilant.

