Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, Carlos James said the Tourism Industry and its stakeholders across St. Vincent and the Grenadines have shown immense resilience in the face of a number of challenges over the years.

He made this statement during the Tourism Awards Ceremony and a Cocktail Reception held last weekend as part of activities top observe Tourism Month.

Minister James said the past couple of years have been very difficult for the local Tourism Industry as it was severely affected by the COVID19 Pandemic and the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano among other challenges.

He however noted that by working together the stakeholders within the industry have ensured its recovery.

Minister James said this country has seen a complete recovery of the Tourism Industry as they continue to observe growth in the sector.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism

Like this: Like Loading...

Related