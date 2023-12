The Government will be implementing a 14-point strategy to address the crime situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves however said at a Media conference on Thursday that this matter requires an all-nation approach.

The Prime Minister said there will soon be an increase in penalties for persons with illegal firearms.

Photo credit: API, NBC, VC3

