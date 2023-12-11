SVG continues to make strides despite climate change challenges
St. Vincent and the Grenadines has made significant strides despite being faced with challenges such as climate change
This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking at a Media Conference on Thursday, on his return from the Conference of Parties on Climate Change, COP28 in Dubai.
He said manmade climate change is getting worse and has to be addressed.
The Prime Minister said that a significant amount of the country’s resources will be used to address climate change related issues
Photo credit: Office of the Prime Minister