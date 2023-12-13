President of Venezuela writes to PM Gonsalves

Ahead of Thursday’s high level face to face meeting between the president of Venezuela and Guyana, president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has written to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

In his letter dated December 11th, President Maduro said that he welcomes the initiative proposed in a December 9th letter by Prime Minister Gonsalves.

President Maduro further stated he hoped that the meeting would become the starting point for the return of direct negotiation between the two countries, which have been disputed in recent years by a series of actions contrary to the spirit of the Geneva Agreement itself.

He added that he will attend the meeting with a mandate from the people of Venezuela who in a referendum on December 3rd established political and diplomatic actions within the framework of International Law for the defense of the legitimate rights over Guyana Esequiba.

President Maduro said the meeting will be an opportunity to clear up the elements that aggravated the controversy in recent years, as well the “arrogant” and “illegal” attitude of US oil transnational Exxon Mobil.

He further added that he hopes the meeting can address the mean threats to the peace and stability of the country including the involvement of the United States Southern Command.

President Maduro noted that he is fully committed to the dialogue.

