RSVGPF and NCCP hosted March and Rally

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force hosted a March and Rally in Kingstown on Friday.

The March and Rally was held in collaboration with the National Commission on Crime Prevention, under the theme: “Building Resilient Communities through Crime Prevention”.

Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for crime, Trevor Bailey was among officials who addressed the Rally at Heritage Square.

He said the amount of homicides committed over the years involved young people under the age of thirty.

Mr. Bailey challenged Police Officers to redouble their efforts to address the crime situation in SVG.

